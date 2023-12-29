Cases of RSV in children increasing, COVID-19 cases on the rise in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH — Ryan Bickford’s 11-month-old daughter was just discharged from Children’s Hospital after getting RSV.

“We went to her doctor, and they’re like just take her down to Children’s,” he said

While there, Bickford’s family experienced some scary moments.

“She stopped eating. It was about 3 or 4 days that she had not eaten.”

For the last several weeks, cases of RSV, COVID-19, and the flu have spiked in Allegheny County, which is why UPMC decided to require face masks in all of their facilities.

Infectious Disease Physician Dr. Amesh Adalja weighed in on the increase in RSV cases.

“RSV hospitalizations are up in both pediatric and elderly populations, but it’s not something like we saw last year when there were very, very high RSV cases in hospitals, and putting pediatric in major capacity concerns,” Dr. Adalja said

And it was no surprise to him that COVID-19 cases are also on the rise.

“COVID-19, we expected to go up as it got colder, as people moved indoors, and we know the virus is going to continue to mutate to be able to affect us,” he said.

Bickford told us, he’s not the only one who the virus impacted.

“With our friends too. And their babies. A lot of them have gotten RSV. It’s like rapid fire right now.”

Today, he’s grateful for his little girl’s health.

“The people at Children’s are great. They’re the best in Pittsburgh,” and there’s a reason it’s such a popular spot,” Bickford said.

