Castle Shannon residents urged to lock vehicle doors due to recent thefts

Castle Shannon police are warning residents about recent thefts from unlocked vehicles.

Officers were checking a report of juveniles walking on Highland Drive early Tuesday morning when a resident reported his vehicle had been entered and a gun stolen.

Police advise residents to lock their vehicle doors at all times and to remove valuables, keys and weapons.

Anyone with video or information relating to the thefts can call 911.

