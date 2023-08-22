Local

CCAC Homewood-Brushton unveils new adult learning center

By WPXI.com News Staff
By WPXI.com News Staff

A new learning center for adults was unveiled with state-of-the-art technology at the CCAC Homewood-Brushton Center.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the official opening of the Verizon Community Forward Homewood-Brushton Adult Learning Center.

This center was created in partnership with Neighborhood Allies.

The mission is to remove barriers in under-resourced communities and address the digital equity gap in Pittsburgh by providing career development for adults.

“It’s needed quite a bit because one, it’s new,” said Dr. Quintin Bullock, president of CCAC. “Two, (it) allows residents from Homewood Brushton and around the areas to be introduced to new careers in the emerging workforce, 3D printing, manufacturing, some technical areas, which we are evolving and to be exposed.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Black Hawk helicopters flying around Downtown Pittsburgh this morning. Here’s why.
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods cuts hundreds of corporate jobs, reports say
  • Man arrested after police say he was caught with a meth lab during probation officer visit
  • VIDEO: Family still looking for answers 10 years after woman’s murder in McKeesport
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • Sample HTML block


    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read