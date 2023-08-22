CCAC Homewood-Brushton unveils new adult learning center

A new learning center for adults was unveiled with state-of-the-art technology at the CCAC Homewood-Brushton Center.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the official opening of the Verizon Community Forward Homewood-Brushton Adult Learning Center.

This center was created in partnership with Neighborhood Allies.

The mission is to remove barriers in under-resourced communities and address the digital equity gap in Pittsburgh by providing career development for adults.

“It’s needed quite a bit because one, it’s new,” said Dr. Quintin Bullock, president of CCAC. “Two, (it) allows residents from Homewood Brushton and around the areas to be introduced to new careers in the emerging workforce, 3D printing, manufacturing, some technical areas, which we are evolving and to be exposed.”

