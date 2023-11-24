CDC: Case count doubles, recalls expand in Salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupe

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the case count has doubled and recalls have expanded in a Salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupes and pre-cut fruit products.

The CDC said since Nov. 17, there has been an additional 56 people infected with the outbreak strain in an additional 17 states, creating a total case count of 99 people in 32 states. This includes one person in Pennsylvania.

In addition, 28 more people have been hospitalized. Minnesota has reported two deaths related to the outbreak.

Additional brands of whole and pre-cut cantaloupes and fruit have been recalled by the Food and Drug Administration: Rudy brand whole cantaloupes and Freshness Guaranteed brand and RaceTrac brand pre-cut cantaloupes. The Rudy brand cantaloupes were distributed to several states, including Pennsylvania.

Previously recalled cantaloupes include Malichita brand whole cantaloupe, Vinyard brand pre-cut cantaloupe and ALDI whole cantaloupe and pre-cut fruit products.

Investigators are working to identify any additional products that may be contaminated. Canada is also investigating the outbreak and has linked illness there with the same Salmonella strain to cantaloupes.

According to the CDC, this is what you should do:

Do not eat any recalled cantaloupes and other fruit products. Throw them away or return them to where you bought them.

Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled fruit using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Call your healthcare provider if you have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms:

symptoms: Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as:

Not peeing much



Dry mouth and throat



Feeling dizzy when standing up

What Businesses Should Do:

Do not sell or serve recalled cantaloupes or recalled fruit products.

Wash and sanitize items and surfaces that may have come in contact with recalled fruit.

Salmonella Symptoms:

Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.

experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria.

Most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days.

Some people—especially children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems—may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

For more information about Salmonella, see the Salmonella Questions and Answers page.

