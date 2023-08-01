Cedar Point to debut world’s ‘tallest, fastest’ triple-launch roller coaster

Cedar Point is preparing to debut Top Thrill 2, which they’re billing as the world’s tallest and fastest triple-launch roller coaster.

Top Thrill 2 Cedar Point will debut Top Thrill 2 in 2024. (Artist concept rendering. Courtesy of Cedar Point)

With a new launch system at the start, riders will reach speeds of 74 mph while racing toward the 420-foot-tall “top hat” tower. After experiencing weightlessness during the “rollback” – when the train’s momentum isn’t great enough to make it up and over the tower – the train shifts into reverse and into its second launch, reaching speeds of 101 mph.

Riders will then see the Ohio park from a new angle as they speed into a backward climb at a 90-degree angle. After a second moment of weightlessness, the train shifts into drive and races forward into its third launch, clocking in at the ride’s top speed of 120 mph.

Crossing over the top hat tower, the train decelerates before diving into a 270-degree spiral and crossing the finish line.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group