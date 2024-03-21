Celebration of life to be held for victims of Crescent Township home explosion

A celebration of life will be held for the victims of a Cresent Township home explosion.

Helen and David Mitchell were killed when their home exploded on Riverview Road the morning of March 12.

Helen was 87 and David was 89 years old.

“They were a very loving couple,” neighbor Billie Grey told Channel 11. “They would just do anything for anybody,”

The explosion, which completely leveled the home, is under investigation.

A joint celebration of life will be held for the couple at 1 p.m. on April 20 at Sewickley Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Crescent Township Volunteer Fire Department, in honor of David and Helen’s legacy of civic responsibility and love for the community.

