Cement truck rolls over on Route 22 in North Fayette Township

By WPXI.com News Staff

A cement truck rolled onto its side and spilled debris all over Route 22. (North Fayette Township VFD/North Fayette Township VFD)

NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A cement truck rolled onto its side and spilled debris all over Route 22.

Allegheny County Dispatchers say emergency crews were called to Route 22/30 Eastbound at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

The road was closed between Hankey Farms and the McKee Road onramp while firefighters worked with state police to clean what had spilled out of the vehicle.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

