‘Center of our community’ Westmoreland County church damaged by fire reopens after years of repairs

DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Sunday marked the new beginning for a local church after part of it was destroyed by fire.

Flames broke out at the former Trinity United Methodist Church in Donegal Township in December 2022. The inside was considered a total loss.

After years of repairs, it reopened Sunday as the “Stahlstown Trinity Community Church.”

A rededication service was held at 1 p.m. and was followed by an open house.

Officials said it was hard to keep the community together, but they persisted.

“The church is very important to Stahlstown. It’s like the center of our community,” said Church Secretary Marilee Pletcher.

The brick church building is more than 200 years old.

