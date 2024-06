Center Township police are searching for a missing 71-year-old man.

David Clark may have traveled by bus to Ross Township, Robinson Township or the Pittsburgh area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Center police at 724-774-3329 or the Beaver County Non-Emergency number at 724-775-0880.

