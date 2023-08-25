Channel 11 Exclusive: Hearings begin for fired, disciplined officers in Bloomfield tasing case

PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 Chief Investigator Rick Earle has learned that arbitration hearings began Friday for the three officers suspended and the four officers who were fired after Jim Rogers was struck with a taser and died at the hospital the next day.

The fired officers are attempting to get their jobs back with full back pay and the suspended officers want their records cleared.

That incident happened in Bloomfield in October 2021 when police were investigating a report of a stolen bicycle.

Pittsburgh Police officer Keith Edmonds was caught on cell phone camera tasing the suspect, who he claimed would not comply with his commands. Edmonds was attempting to handcuff Jim Rogers when he said Rogers resisted. Edmonds then pulled his taser and struck Rogers ten times.

More police eventually arrived and helped Edmonds take Rogers into custody. Rogers was still alert and conscious at the scene but he said he was having trouble breathing. He was never given any medical attention at the scene and he went into cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital. Police pulled him out of the car at the hospital and began giving him CPR. He died at the hospital the next day and the medical examiner ruled his death accidental.

The city settled a civil lawsuit with the Rogers family for $8 million.

An Allegheny County grand jury also heard testimony about the case, but no criminal charges were ever filed.

Earle spoke with the executive director of the Pittsburgh Citizen Police Review Board. She’s been following the case since it began. Beth Pittinger is the executive director of the citizen police review board.

“It was a use of force that was questionable given the circumstances,” said Pittinger.

and now an arbitration panel consisting of a representative from the officers’ union, a representative from the city and a neutral party will ultimately determine whether the disciplinary action was warranted.

Pittinger believes it all comes down to one central question.

Pittinger: Whether those actions, contributed to his death, that, if somebody can establish that then we are talking a whole different set of circumstances.

Earle: That’s the question you think.

Pittinger: I believe it is.

The rulings by the arbitration panel may not be the end of the cases.

Either side has the right to appeal the decision to the Commonwealth Court.

The hearings will continue for the next month.

