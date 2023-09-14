Local

Channel 11′s Jenna Harner sits down with Pat Narduzzi ahead of Backyard Brawl

By Jenna Harner, Channel 11 Sports
PITTSBURGH — Jenna Harner sat down one-on-one with Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi ahead of the Panther’s Week 3 rivalry showdown against West Virginia.

Narduzzi discussed the Backyard Brawl and all its excitement, how they will bounce back after a tough loss, and why he’s confident in his quarterback, Phil Jurkovec, to respond against the Mountaineers.

WATCH the video above for the full interview.

