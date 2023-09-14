Channel 11′s Jenna Harner sits down with Pat Narduzzi ahead of Backyard Brawl

PITTSBURGH — Jenna Harner sat down one-on-one with Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi ahead of the Panther’s Week 3 rivalry showdown against West Virginia.

Narduzzi discussed the Backyard Brawl and all its excitement, how they will bounce back after a tough loss, and why he’s confident in his quarterback, Phil Jurkovec, to respond against the Mountaineers.

WATCH the video above for the full interview.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group