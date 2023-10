PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 sat down with Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi ahead of this weekend’s game.

Saturday, the Panthers will face No. 14 Louisville, with a new face at QB1.

WATCH the full interview in the video above.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group