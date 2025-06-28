Chaperone policy put in place after ‘repeated rule violations’ at South Side pool

PITTSBURGH — A City of Pittsburgh pool in the South Side is implementing a chaperone policy.

According to a Citiparks news release, Ormsby Pool guests 15 and under now must be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older. Chaperones will be required to show identification to prove their age and are responsible for ensuring all minors under their supervision follow pool rules.

The new policy comes after “repeated rule violations” and as part of an effort to “ensure a safe outdoor pool season for all patrons.”

This isn’t the first time that a chaperone policy has been used at a City of Pittsburgh pool. Citiparks officials implemented a chaperone policy at Highland Park Pool in 2024 for similar issues.

