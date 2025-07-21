Charges to be upgraded for Pittsburgh man accused of injuring baby after child dies in hospital

PITTSBURGH — Charges will be upgraded for a Pittsburgh man accused of critically injuring a baby he was taking care of, after the child died in a hospital.

>>> Pittsburgh man accused of attempted homicide of 10-month-old baby <<<

Dominick Pinnick, 18, was arrested Saturday after police say he assaulted a 10-month-old baby left in his care the previous evening in the 7100 block of Kedron Street.

After being interviewed, Pinnick was charged with criminal attempt homicide, three counts of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.

Since then, the child died in a hospital, Pittsburgh police said Monday morning. Pinnick’s charges are expected to be upgraded to homicide.

Pinnick is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

The baby’s name and cause and manner of death will be released by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group