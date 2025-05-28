Charges filed against woman in deadly February 2024 crash

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Charges have been filed against a woman police say was under the influence of marijuana when she crashed her car head-on into another vehicle in the opposing lane of traffic on Route 217 in Derry Township in February 2024.

Troopers said Ashley Kelley crossed the center line and hit a car driven by Regina Endress head-on.

Endress was killed immediately. A 10-year-old who was in the car with her was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment. It’s unclear if Kelley or the two children in her car were hurt.

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kelley and charged her with homicide by vehicle, reckless endangerment, and driving under the influence.

Troopers said she tested positive for marijuana after the crash.

According to the criminal complaint, troopers said Kelley told them: “I don’t know if my eyes bugged out or if I zoned out.”

She allegedly told police she realized she was in the opposite lane, and saw the other car in front of her.

Then she allegedly said, “It was too late for me to attempt to avoid the collision and I hit the other vehicle head-on.”

Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek spoke with Endress’ mom, son, and uncle on the phone. They were understandably too emotional to do interviews said they were glad charges are now filed against Kelley.

After the crash, there were several tributes posted to honor Endress on Facebook.

Her boyfriend — John — posted a week after the crash saying, “Today was rough actually the toughest day I have ever had. She was an angel on earth. Now she is an angel in heaven. I will love and miss her forever. Life will never be the same.”

Another friend wrote, “I’m so heartbroken right now. I’m going to miss you so much. You were an amazing friend and always cheering me on.”

Kelley is out of jail tonight on bond. She’s due in court at the end of June.

