Charges filed in shootout in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Neighbors in Penn Hills described to Channel 11 the moment they heard gunshots in broad daylight in the parking lot of the Penn Hills Convenience Store earlier this month. Now, a man faces multiple felony charges, including attempted homicide, as the investigation continues.

Penn hills police were dispatched to the area of Frankstown Road and Orchard Drive around 2:30 p.m. after someone called 911 and said a man was shooting at him in the parking lot. The caller told police he was parked in the lot, sitting in his truck, when a black Cadillac SUV pulled in.

The driver, who was later identified as Monte Blair, started shooting at the victim, who fired back. Police said Blair got away.

In September 2012, Blair was involved in a shootout with Zone 5 officers, according to Pittsburgh police, firing multiple shots at them as he drove past them in Homewood. They were not hurt, and Blair was shot five times. He was also convicted of illegal possession of a firearm and was sentenced to prison.

