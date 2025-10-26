Charges not expected after toddler was hit by vehicle in Pittsburgh neighborhood

A toddler was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

A public safety official says police, fire and medics were sent to the 7400 block of Monticello Street in the city’s Homewood North area around 9 p.m. for reports that a toddler was hit by a vehicle.

Officials say the boy was conscious and alert when medics took him to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The driver involved stayed on scene and cooperated with police. The official says charges are not anticipated at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

