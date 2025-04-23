Chartiers woman pleads guilty to homicide by vehicle for 2023 crash on I-79 in Washington County

A Chartiers woman has pleaded guilty in a crash that killed a man nearly two years ago.

Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh confirmed to Channel 11 that Rachel Phillips, 36, pleaded guilty to a felony count of homicide by vehicle.

Phillips was headed north on I-79 in North Strabane Township back in August 2023 when her SUV crossed the center median into southbound traffic.

She struck another vehicle head-on, killing Gary Reinhardt of New York.

Phillips was sentenced to serve between three months and one year in the Washington County Jail.

