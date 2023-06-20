Chemical disposal day will be held in Washington County

WASHINGTON — An event will be held in Washington County to help people get rid of house chemicals.

Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) is hosting the event at Wild Things Stadium on June 24. It will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

People can bring household chemicals such as cleaners, paint, pesticides, mercury thermometers, or pool chemicals that need to be disposed of.

All materials should be brought to the event in car trucks or truck beds. A worker will unload the materials.

Anyone who disposes of up to 10 gallons or 50 pounds of aerosol cans will need to pay a $20 fee. Loads exceeding that amount will cost an amount decided on-site.

Disposal of a fire extinguisher will cost $12 and mercury will cost $15 per pound.

Anyone who would like to drop off their chemical waste is asked to register by calling 412-488-7490 or by visiting www.prc.org/CollectionEvents.

