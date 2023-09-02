Child hit by car while riding bike in Pittsburgh’s Arlington neighborhood, police say

PITTSBURGH — A child was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car while riding his bike in Pittsburgh’s Arlington neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh police, officers responded to the 2400 block of Spring Street just before 9 p.m. for reports of a child involved in a hit and run collision while riding his bike.

The 11-year-old victim was alert and conscious, police said. He had minor injuries to his arms and legs and may have broken his ankle.

The victim was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Pittsburgh police detectives are investigating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group