Child struck by vehicle in Monaca

A child was taken to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle this morning in Beaver County.

It happened around 8 a.m. along Oak Lane in Monaca.

Officials said the child was being transported by ambulance to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.

The extent of the child’s injuries, as well as their age and gender, were not immediately known.

