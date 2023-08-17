Child with medical conditions named ‘Junior Trooper’ during visit from Pennsylvania State Police

HERSHEY, Pa. — A child with severe medical conditions was named an honorary Junior Trooper during a visit from Pennsylvania State Police.

According to a Facebook post, Coltin, 13, was diagnosed with conditions concerning his brain that require many surgeries.

The surgeries severely limit Coltin’s activities.

Trooper Kelly Smith stopped by Penn State Hershey Medical Center to visit Coltin.

“Coltin loves police and was thrilled with Trooper Smith’s visit,” the Facebook post reads.

During Trooper Smith’s visit, she made Coltin an honorary Junior Trooper.

Coltin is making daily progress and his family hopes he can come home in the next few weeks.

When he gets out of the hospital, Coltin wants to visit the police station.

You can send Coltin a card to the hospital at the following address:

Coltin Kenning Room 4116

Penn State Children’s Hospital

500 University Drive

Hershey, PA 17033

