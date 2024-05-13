Childish Gambino stopping in Pittsburgh on new tour

Childish Gambino is bringing his new tour to Pittsburgh.

Childish Gambino

The New World Tour

August 20 in Pittsburgh on sale Friday pic.twitter.com/FqA6yqHMwr — PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) May 13, 2024

PPG Paints Arena will host the rapper, with special guest Willow, on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 17.

Click here for more information.

