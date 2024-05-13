Local

Childish Gambino stopping in Pittsburgh on new tour

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Splendour In The Grass 2019 - Byron Bay - Day 2 BYRON BAY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 20: Childish Gambino performs on the Amphitheatre stage during Splendour In The Grass 2019 on July 20, 2019 in Byron Bay, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images) (Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Childish Gambino is bringing his new tour to Pittsburgh.

PPG Paints Arena will host the rapper, with special guest Willow, on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 17.

Click here for more information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Longtime WPXI reporter Dee Thompson dies at age 84
  • NWS confirms 2 tornadoes hit Fayette County on Saturday
  • 2 50K winning Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania
  • VIDEO: Local pastor holds anti-violence event after attempted shooting in North Braddock
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read