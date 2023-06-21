Local

Children 15 and under swim free at City of Pittsburgh pools this summer

By WPXI.com News Staff
PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh announced that it’ll be easier for kids to swim for free this summer.

In past years, a membership tag was needed for children to access the pools for free, but this year that tag is being waived.

All Pittsburgh children 15 and under will be granted free entry to CitiParks swimming pools.

“It’s all about the children and giving them opportunities for a safe, fun summer,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “Whatever we can do to make our youth thrive allows our great City to continue to be a safe, welcoming, and thriving place for all.”

“We love being able to offer free swimming to Pittsburgh youth. And now, without needing a Recreation Center Membership, families can head straight to the pools and enjoy their summer,” noted CitiParks Director, Kathryn Vargas.

