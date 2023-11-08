The Children’s Home & Lemieux Family Center honoring adoption center’s 130th birthday this weekend

PITTSBURGH — The Children’s Home & Lemieux Family Center is honoring its adoption center’s 130th birthday this weekend.

According to a news release from the organization, the community is welcome to attend the event.

On Saturday, Nov. 11, the celebration will take place in the center’s back parking lot at 5324 Penn Avenue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Multiple activities for children will be offered at the event, including kids yoga at 11:15 a.m., princess story time at 11:30 a.m. and a karaoke dance party at noon.

Guests can connect with Children’s Home foster and adoptive families, enjoy free food and drinks, do holiday shopping and take family photos.

Therapy dogs will be on-site to be pet, and guests can check out the inclusive outdoor playground.

If you are interested in attending the event, click here to RSVP.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group