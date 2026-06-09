Children’s Institute of Pittsburgh opens new playground

PITTSBURGH — The kids at the Children’s Institute of Pittsburgh have a new place to play.

Officials cut the ribbon on the new playground on the 1400 block of Shady Avenue in Squirrel Hill on Monday morning.

The playground is fully accessible for the students and patients at the institute and aims to help in their overall development.

Officials said the playground was fully funded through private donations from the community.

“One of the greatest things about the Children’s Institute is the support we have, not just in the Squirrel Hill community and the city of Pittsburgh, but really all of western Pennsylvania,” Children’s Institute Vice Chair Henry Stafford said.

Playground elements include stepping stones, a rock-climbing wall and a walking track.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group