Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day

PITTSBURGH — Celebrations for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. were ongoing at the Children’s Museum on Monday.

Dr. King delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech over 60 years ago, spreading a message that still rings true today.

“I know that he wrote a speech called, ‘I Have a Dream’ and it made a big impact in the world,” Kyle Vagias, 11, said.

That impact is showcased throughout the Children’s Museum for the holiday. From art murals to poetry workshops and storytime readings, organizers say their goal is to educate while also making it interactive.

“Just giving kids an opportunity to not only see who MLK was and who his family was but also to start really important conversations with their parents,” Teona Ringold said.

Dominique Briggs is a local author who spent the morning reading her book, “Rhea the Great Detective,” to some of the littlest listeners.

“It’s nice being able to not only read the story to the kids but also interact with them and know that they’re following along with you,” Briggs said.

Briggs says she was motivated to write a book where her daughter is the main character.

“I wrote it because I wanted her to see herself in a story,” Briggs said.

Helena Elko of East Liberty brought her two kids to the museum where they wrote reflections and learned about Dr. King’s legacy.

“Children need to connect in that way, especially with each other and there’s so many kids of people that come here, from all different neighborhoods and they get to be together and that was the dream…was to be together,” Elko said.

