Local

Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh holding special programs to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh holding special programs to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh will commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with some special programs on Monday. (WPXI/WPXI)

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh will commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with some special programs on Monday.

Families can learn more about Dr. King during a few different events.

Pittsburgh author Dominique Briggs will hold story times at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m.

Kids can also hear King’s words in “King’s Corner” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the SLB Radio’s Youth Media Center.

Poetry workshops will be held in MuseumLab at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Families can also check out the “Reaching for the Dream” art mural started by Gwen’s Girls in the MuseumLab from noon until 5 p.m.

Admission to the MuseumLab is included with entry to the museum.

Admission is $18 for adults, $16 for children 2-18 and senior citizens.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Iowa school shooting: Principal critically injured in shooting dies
  • Report: Steelers-Bills game was nearly moved to Atlanta
  • 2 longstanding Pittsburgh businesses closing doors after nearly 40 years
  • VIDEO: Duquesne Light urges customers to plan ahead for power outages during ongoing high winds
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read