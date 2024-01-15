Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh holding special programs to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

PITTSBURGH — The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh will commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with some special programs on Monday.

Families can learn more about Dr. King during a few different events.

Pittsburgh author Dominique Briggs will hold story times at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m.

Kids can also hear King’s words in “King’s Corner” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the SLB Radio’s Youth Media Center.

Poetry workshops will be held in MuseumLab at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Families can also check out the “Reaching for the Dream” art mural started by Gwen’s Girls in the MuseumLab from noon until 5 p.m.

Admission to the MuseumLab is included with entry to the museum.

Admission is $18 for adults, $16 for children 2-18 and senior citizens.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group