Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh holding special programs to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

PITTSBURGH — The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh will commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with some special programs on Monday.
Families can learn more about Dr. King during a few different events.
Pittsburgh author Dominique Briggs will hold story times at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m.
Kids can also hear King’s words in “King’s Corner” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the SLB Radio’s Youth Media Center.
Poetry workshops will be held in MuseumLab at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Families can also check out the “Reaching for the Dream” art mural started by Gwen’s Girls in the MuseumLab from noon until 5 p.m.
Admission to the MuseumLab is included with entry to the museum.
Admission is $18 for adults, $16 for children 2-18 and senior citizens.
