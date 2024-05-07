Local

Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh to offer free family portraits

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh (WPXI/WPXI)

Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh will offer free family portraits for guests to celebrate moms, dads and parents on Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and Parent’s Day.

The free photo sessions will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 12; June 16 and July 28.

Portraits are free for guests who have purchased museum admission tickets on the listed dates. Spots can be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis upon admission.

Visit pittsburghkids.org for more information.

