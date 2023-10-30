Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh to offer free passes to guests who wear costumes

PITTSBURGH — The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh is offering a deal for anyone feeling in the Halloween spirit.

Families who visit the museum in costume on Monday will receive return passes valid for 5 people.

The museum is only offering one family pass per household.

Anyone who would like to participate in the deal is asked to wear a family-friendly costume.

Masks that fully cover a person’s face are not permitted for teens or adults.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group