Local

Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh to offer free passes to guests who wear costumes

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh to offer free passes to guests who wear costumes The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh is offering a deal for anyone feeling in the Halloween spirit.

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh is offering a deal for anyone feeling in the Halloween spirit.

Families who visit the museum in costume on Monday will receive return passes valid for 5 people.

The museum is only offering one family pass per household.

Anyone who would like to participate in the deal is asked to wear a family-friendly costume.

Masks that fully cover a person’s face are not permitted for teens or adults.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Former Penguins forward Adam Johnson dies after on-ice incident
  • ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dead from apparent drowning
  • 4 people hurt in shooting at Pittsburgh neighborhood bowling alley
  • VIDEO: Families dealing with cancer celebrate Halloween during ‘Boo Bash’ in Pittsburgh
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read