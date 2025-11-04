Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh offering free admission to all visitors on Veterans Day

PITTSBURGH — The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh is offering free admission to all visitors on Veterans Day to honor the nation’s heroes.

The museum will host a variety of hands-on activities and special programs, including a letter writing station to thank veterans, replicas of World War II soldier’s items and a new exhibit titled ‘Aim High: Soaring with the Tuskegee Airmen.’

The event will feature storytime with author Chandra Donelson, who will read ‘The Data Detective at the Airport’ at 1 p.m.

Following the storytime, at 2 p.m., there will be a presentation and Q&A session with the North Coast Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen, Inc.

The museum’s partners for the event include the Soldiers & Sailors Museum, Hosanna House, Inc., CIVEASE and the North Coast Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen, Inc.

Visitors will have the opportunity to engage with local organization CIVEASE and explore the interactive exhibits.

