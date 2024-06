Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh will offer free family/group portraits for guests this Father’s Day.

The portraits will be taken from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 16.

The service is free for guests who have purchased museum admission tickets. Spots can be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis upon admission.

