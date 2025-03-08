Chill sticks around on Saturday; warm-up starts Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Heavy wet snow on Friday evening left a few inches over much of the Pittsburgh area, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. Those snow showers are wrapping up, and any leftover flurries will be gone by daybreak. It will remain cold today, with highs only in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s for much of the day.

After a chilly start Sunday, highs should rebound into the upper 40s as winds turn westerly. It will stay breezy but will at least feel a good bit milder.

That trend continues into early next week, as highs approach 60 degrees on Monday and soar into the upper 60s on Tuesday. A weak front may graze past the area on Wednesday, knocking highs down some before another surge of warmth toward the end of next week. With little to no rain coming over the next week, make some outdoor plans!

