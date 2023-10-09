Chilly air remains, stray shower possible Monday

PITTSBURGH — Chilly air will stay in place for the start of the week.

Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out, especially north of Pittsburgh. Highs will reach the mid-50s.

It’ll still be cool and breezy on Tuesday. We’ll see a bit more sunshine on Wednesday, making it a bit warmer. Showers will return late in the week making for a damp, chilly weekend across the area.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the very latest on the forecast.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group