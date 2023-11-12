Local

Chilly morning turns into sunny, mild afternoon

By Adis Juklo, WPXI-TV

Sun and clouds (WPXI) Image by Pixabay

PITTSBURGH — We’ll start the day with some clouds, but sunshine increases in the afternoon. Overall, it will be a decent end to the weekend — with highs in the low to mid-50s and light/variable winds.

There are more chilly nights over the coming days but we trend milder, with highs pushing 60 on Monday. A front will graze past the area on Tuesday, knocking us down a few degrees — but not for long. Highs for the middle and end of the week could break 60, with dry weather expected through at least Thursday.

A late-week system could bring some big changes to our weather by next weekend.

