Chilly start to Black Friday, breezes keep the day cold

PITTSBURGH — Keep those coats handy as it will be a chilly Black Friday with high temperatures in the low 40s. A weak front is crossing the area this morning, which will keep us a tad breezy at times with wind chills in the 30s.

Tonight could be our coldest night of the season with widespread lows in the low to mid-20s under clear skies. Bundle up on Saturday morning! We’ll stay dry Saturday but a fast-moving system will bring us some rain late in the day Sunday. A few flakes could mix in north of I-80 but it will be all rain for 99% of us. Only about a quarter to a third of an inch of rain is expected.

Behind Sunday’s front, our weather will turn much colder early next week with highs in the 30s and off and on snow showers throughout the day Monday.

