Chilly start to Mother’s Day, partly cloudy skies throughout the day

PITTSBURGH — Chilly start Sunday with wake-up temperatures in the 40s. Mother’s Day will be partly to mostly cloudy from late morning through midafternoon, spotty showers can’t be ruled out, but most locations will be dry. Breaks in the clouds for more sunshine by dinnertime, highs will reach the mid-60s. Bright and dry Monday, temperatures jump back to the mid to upper 70s.

Rain returns Tuesday with unsettled weather through Wednesday. Dry end of the work week with warmer temperatures on the way.

