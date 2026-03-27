Chilly start to Saturday before sunshine arrives

PITTSBURGH — Chilly temps will have you grabbing the extra layers early Saturday with wind chills in the teens and 20s to start the day.

Temps will make a slow rise into the 40s with plenty of sunshine, but baseball and soccer fields will still be muddy.

Milder temperatures move in Sunday with highs in the upper 50s, but it comes with more clouds as the next weather maker heads our way.

The first of several systems will bring a few showers Monday and Tuesday, part of a wet week, with more rain and the threat of storms.

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