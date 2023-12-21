Chilly start Thursday, Air Quality Alert in effect for part of Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH — It will be quiet again on Thursday, but you will notice more clouds. After another chilly start, temperatures will rebound back into the low 40s for the afternoon.

There is a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for the Liberty-Clairton area of southern Allegheny County. So, those who suffer from respiratory ailments should limit overexertion outdoors today

Friday will also be dry and milder ahead of the next rainmaker which pushes showers back into the area to start the weekend. Have the umbrella with you Saturday as head out for Christmas shopping and plan for scattered showers to pop up from time to time. Most of the day will be dry, but rain could dampen some of those freshly bought presents.

A few isolated showers are also possible on Christmas Eve morning, but the real story heading into Monday will be the unusually mild temperatures.

High temps Sunday will touch 50 and Christmas Day will see temperatures in the mid-50s, about 15 degrees warmer than average for this time of the year.

