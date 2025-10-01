Chilly temperatures start the day on Wednesday

Cooler temperatures will have you reaching for a jacket or sweatshirt early Wednesday, with temperatures starting out in the low 50s or upper 40s. — Cooler temperatures will have you reaching for a jacket or sweatshirt early Wednesday, with temperatures starting out in the low 50s or upper 40s.

High temperatures will rebound back into the low to mid 70s, near normal for this time of the year.

Thursday will also be cooler with morning lows in the upper 40s and highs in the low 70s, but warmer temperatures return for the end of the week and the weekend.

Dry weather also sticks around with no rain in the forecast until early next week.

