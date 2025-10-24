Chilly weather on Friday, Frost Advisory in place for some local counties

PITTSBURGH — Chilly weather sticks around Friday with temperatures in the 30s to start the day.

A Frost Advisory has been issued for Washington and Greene counties as well as parts of northern West Virginia.

High temperatures during the day will also struggle, barely reaching 50 by Friday afternoon. A few showers could pop up from time with the best chance north of Pittsburgh, closer to I-80.

Better weather is on the way this weekend with gradual clearing Saturday as the slow-moving storm that’s kept us cloudy finally moves out and mostly sunny skies back for Steelers Sunday.

Temperatures will slowly climb back near 60 by the end of the weekend.

