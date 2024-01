PITTSBURGH — A beloved country music artist is coming to Pittsburgh this spring.

Chris Young is performing at Stage AE on Saturday, May 4.

The multi-platinum entertainer has 13 career chart-topping singles, like “Famous Friends” and “At The End Of A Bar.”

Tickets go on sale Friday. Click here for more information.

