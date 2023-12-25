Christmas Day forecast: Temperatures could reach low 60s; rain develops in evening

PITTSBURGH — Christmas Day will be brighter, with sunshine, and warmer as temperatures rise to the upper 50s and low 60s in the afternoon. Clouds will increase in the evening, with rain showers developing overnight into Tuesday.

Unsettled weather is expected throughout the rest of the week, with rain Tuesday morning and another round of steadier rain late Tuesday night into Wednesday. A few showers are possible on Thursday, but colder air moves in on Friday with a chance of rain and snow showers to end the week.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the very latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Have a safe and Happy Holiday!

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group