Christmas Eve will be mild, mostly dry

PITTSBURGH — It’s another cloudy but mild start to the day. There could be a light shower or some spotty drizzle this morning, but most of today will be dry. Clouds will dominate, but some of us could see a little sun before it sets this evening.

Christmas morning will start with some sunshine before we cloud back up again during the afternoon and evening. Most of us will get close to 60 degrees tomorrow, with areas along and south of I-70 likely breaking into the low 60s. Rain returns ahead of the next slow-moving low late Monday night and Tuesday, lingering into Wednesday morning. It doesn’t look all that heavy, but a half-inch of rain could slow down post-Christmas travel.

Much colder air awaits us toward the end of the week, with highs back into the 30s.

