Christmas presents for 8-year-old New Castle boy stolen by alleged porch pirate

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — New Castle police said there’s been an uptick in porch pirates this holiday season.

Channel 11 spoke with a family who said someone was caught on their Ring camera stealing a package from their porch along Long Avenue.

The family says they got a notification around 1:40 p.m. Monday that the package was delivered and it was taken less than 15 minutes later. Inside the package were Christmas presents for their 8-year-old son.

The dad said it’s frustrating.

“Frustration big time. They were two 8-year-old’s Christmas gifts. I want him to know he took Christmas presents from a little kid so we will have to get those again,” said Chris Cummings.

The New Castle police chief said they’ve received numerous reports about porch pirates in the last two weeks in different parts of town.

“There’s always an increase this time of the year,” said New Castle Police Chief Robert Salem. “In the last few weeks, we’ve had several incidents reported to us.”

Unfortunately, the chief says the challenge is that a lot of the cases are being posted on social media and not being reported to police.

“We need to know when it’s happening, where it’s happening, get any information we can to build a case,” said Chief Salem. “If we do catch somebody, we can link them to other incidents.”

As officers investigate, the family hopes police catch whoever is responsible.

“I hope somebody sees and knows the jacket. It’s pretty noticeable,” said Cummings.

Police suggest the community keep an eye out for anything suspicious. The chief also suggests installing cameras, getting a lock box and ensuring someone is home when your packages are being delivered.

