Christmas tree removal at Pittsburgh City-County Building to cause traffic restrictions this weekend

PITTSBURGH — The giant Christmas tree at Pittsburgh’s City-County Building will be removed this weekend, which means traffic restrictions will be in place.

The city said restrictions will be in place for motorists and pedestrians.

Grant Street and the sidewalk between Third and Fifth avenues will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13 to allow Forestry Division and City crews to remove the tree.

The northbound travel lane and sidewalk of Grant Street closest to the City County Building will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for crews and equipment to access location.

Motorists and bicyclists should expect delays, the city said. Pedestrians in the area should use the sidewalk on the southbound side of Grant Street.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group