Christmas weekend will be mild, mostly dry

PITTSBURGH — It will be another cool, dry day to close out the week. High temperatures on Friday will climb back into the mid-40s, and even warmer weather is in the forecast for Christmas Day.

It will be mostly dry through the holiday, but last-minute shoppers and Steelers fans should have some rain gear ready for Saturday. Any showers will be light and scattered but can’t be ruled out. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-40s again.

By Monday, temperatures are expected to jump into the mid-50s, about 15 degrees warmer than average for this time of the year.

