Cinemark offering $1.50 tickets for family movies at 2 local theaters this summer

The Cinemark Summer Movie Clubhouse is back with cheap family movie deals at two local theaters.

Cinemark Monroeville Mall and XD and Cinemark Center Township Marketplace in Monaca will host the special shows.

Tickets will be offered for $1.50 plus taxes and fees for certain movies.

The promotions will run every Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. through Aug. 10. Some theaters will also offer additional showtimes throughout the week, so make sure to check with each theater for details.

In addition to cheap movie tickets, you can save $1 on kids’ snack packs and any size popcorn and drink combos during the clubhouse showtimes.

