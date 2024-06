PITTSBURGH — The CitiParks HAL Senior Center in Hazelwood is closed Thursday.

CitiParks said on their X, formerly known as Twitter, page that the center is closed due to a maintenance issue.

There’s currently no word on when the center is expected to reopen.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group