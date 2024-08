PITTSBURGH — All six CitiParks Pools will be closed Monday due to inclement weather.

CitiParks announced on its X page that the Ammon, Highland, Moore, Ormsby, Riverview and Schenley pools are closed.

There’s no word on if the closures will last past Monday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group